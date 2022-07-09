 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for flowers
Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for flowers

Khloe Kardashian was slammed by fans after she seemingly thanked her ex Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers.

The reality TV star tagged the basketball player in a since deleted Instagram story of pink peonies, which were lined on her dinner table with caption, “Thank You.”

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

However, The Kardashians star deleted the snap and uploaded it again without tagging Tristan, with whom she shares her daughter True.

Fans of Khloe were quick to take a screenshot of the story which was later posted on Reddit as per The Sun while users speculated that the duo is back together following Tristan’s paternity scandal.

"She does this every time. She ease's everyone into Trashcan with whatever gift her got her before she comes out publicly with him,” one fan commented.

"They are together, just give it some time. Clearly she does NOT learn and I'm done feeling bad for her at this point," the user added.

While another added, "Can we all collectively just give up on the idea she will cut ties with Tristan? Because she never will. I’m (expletive) over it."

"She will never learn," one irritated fan wrote.

However, a fan of Khloe wrote on TikTok that she should be given the benefit of the doubt, saying, “Before y’all come for her she’s literally just thanking ppl [sic] who sent her flowers for her birthday.”

“She does this every year,” the comment further read.

Khloe and Tristan’s on and off romance finally came to an end last year when he secretly fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols while still dating the 38-year-old.

More From Entertainment:

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'
Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK
Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘fight of their lives’ against Prince Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘fight of their lives’ against Prince Harry
Can Prince Andrew be ‘forgiven’ for role in supporting Jeffrey Epstein?

Can Prince Andrew be ‘forgiven’ for role in supporting Jeffrey Epstein?
Spain’s Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban

Spain’s Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban
Victoria Beckham takes fan inside European vacay with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham takes fan inside European vacay with David Beckham
Prince Charles stops off for ice cream during Morecambe visit

Prince Charles stops off for ice cream during Morecambe visit
Brooklyn Beckham’s dreamy honeymoon with Nicola Peltz crashed by in-laws

Brooklyn Beckham’s dreamy honeymoon with Nicola Peltz crashed by in-laws
Prince Andrew ‘abusing’ Queen’s power in hiding from arrest: ‘Rude!’

Prince Andrew ‘abusing’ Queen’s power in hiding from arrest: ‘Rude!’
Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King

Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King
The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'

The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'
Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Latest

view all