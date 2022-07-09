Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough cut a glamorous figure in an all-black ensemble as she was spotted in New York City on Thursday.

The American dancer and actress has been working hard and putting all of her dedication into the Broadway play, POTUS, in which she currently stars in as Dusty.

The 33-year-old stunned onlookers with her glam look as she donned an off-the-shoulder black top with long-sleeves to keep herself warm and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

The beautiful actress looked typically stylish paired the top with sleek, black pants that fell down past her ankles.

She added a simple black belt around the pants to add a finishing touch to the overall monochrome look.

Julianne carried a Yves Saint Laurent purse with a gold chain over her right shoulder.

The professional dancer accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings and a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

Fans are blown away by The Footloose actress’ beauty as she had her blonde hair parted in the middle and pulled up into a classic bun for her brief outing.

She wore black, cat-eyed-shaped sunglasses as she strolled under the bright summer sun.

Julianne first stepped into the major spotlight when she landed the role as a professional dancer on the series, Dancing With The Stars, winning two seasons. She later returned to be a permanent judge on the hit show until 2017.