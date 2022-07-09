 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough cut a glamorous figure in an all-black ensemble as she was spotted in New York City on Thursday.

The American dancer and actress has been working hard and putting all of her dedication into the Broadway play, POTUS, in which she currently stars in as Dusty.

The 33-year-old stunned onlookers with her glam look as she donned an off-the-shoulder black top with long-sleeves to keep herself warm and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

The beautiful actress looked typically stylish paired the top with sleek, black pants that fell down past her ankles.

Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

She added a simple black belt around the pants to add a finishing touch to the overall monochrome look.

Julianne carried a Yves Saint Laurent purse with a gold chain over her right shoulder.

The professional dancer accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings and a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

Fans are blown away by The Footloose actress’ beauty as she had her blonde hair parted in the middle and pulled up into a classic bun for her brief outing.

She wore black, cat-eyed-shaped sunglasses as she strolled under the bright summer sun.

Julianne first stepped into the major spotlight when she landed the role as a professional dancer on the series, Dancing With The Stars, winning two seasons. She later returned to be a permanent judge on the hit show until 2017. 

More From Entertainment:

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts
Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed

Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed
Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried over security leak for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried over security leak for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show

Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show
Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana

Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana
Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers
BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'
Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement

Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement
Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK
Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl

Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl

Latest

view all