Unidentified persons attack anchorperson Sami Ibrahim in Islamabad

Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim is seen speaking in this video in Islamabad, on July 9, 2022. — Twitter/Mahi_136

A transgender person attacks Sami Ibrahim.

Assailant gets away in a green car.

Last week, journalist Ayaz Amir was attacked.

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified persons attacked anchorperson Sami Ibrahim in the Federal Capital's Melody Market area near his office, sources informed Geo News Saturday.

The sources said that a transgender person asked Ibrahim for money, and as he was giving it to them, they attacked the anchorperson.

Another man came and started making videos, after which the assailants fled in a green car, sources added.

According to police sources, Sami said that he left the office and was about to drive away when a transgender person came.

“I took out Rs100; however, the transgender person grabbed my wrist and tried pulling me out of the car,” Sami told the police, adding that when he was pulled out other people came and started beating him while one person was recording the entire exchange.

After a brief time, they ran away. Sources further added that the police are trying to recover the CCTV footage and have asked Sami to get his medical done and file an application in order to initiate a proper investigation. However, the anchorperson has still not filed an application.

Police sources added that the CCTV footage is also not available and the police have asked Ibrahim to provide the footage.

Just last week, senior journalist Ayaz Amir was attacked by unidentified men in Lahore.



Amir was leaving the office of a private TV channel located at Lahore’s Abbott Road when unidentified men attacked him. The assailants also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.