Sunday Jul 10 2022
Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Pippa Middleton and her husband have bought a new home near the Royal Country of Berkshire.

According to mailplus.co.uk, the 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the only ones moving to the Royal County of Berkshire.'

The publication reported that Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, have spent around £15 million on their new home in the county.

Writing for mailplus.co.uk, Richard Eden reported that Kate Middleton's sister's pregnant with their third child.

‘Pippa and her family are thrilled,’ said the reported quoting one of her friends.

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne.

William would become the king after his father Prince Charles.

