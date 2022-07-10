 
health
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records 502 new cases, one death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

A man rides with his daughter wearing a mask in a rickshaw. Photo: Reuters
  • Daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan stands at 502 on first day of Eid ul Adha.
  • Country reports one death from coronavirus.
  • Positivity rate goes down to 2.73%, NIH stats show.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 502 fresh COVID-19 cases Sunday morning - the first day of Eid ul Adha across the country, latest data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed.

With the surge in COVID-19 across Pakistan, the country reported a positivity rate of 2.73%.

In the last 24 hours, 18,385 tests were performed to diagnose coronavirus, of which 502 came back positive, according to NIH stats.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,542,879 after the new infections were confirmed.

In addition to this, only one death from the infection was reported taking the death toll from it to 30,421.

As per the NIH stats, the condition of 145 more patients with the virus is critical.

Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.

