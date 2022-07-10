 
Sunday Jul 10 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Meghan Markle would play the victim in a potential interview with Oprah Winfrey, says expert.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says the Duchess of Sussex's bullying report has not been revealed over concerns of new sensational sit-in by the couple.

He said: “For Jason Knauff (former communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) to take that risk of reporting to Prince William, his ultimate boss, concerns he had about his staff and the treatment of them at the hands of one of the members of the Royal Family, is not only unusual, but within the Queen’s reign this is absolutely unprecedented.

“I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is because the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah and cause another world of pain.

“This is an olive branch or an avoidance of war," he concluded.

