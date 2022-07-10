In pictures: Despite economic gloom and COVID, Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul Adha in high spirits

Prayers for the prosperity of the nation and the unity of the Muslim Ummah echoed in mosques throughout the country

Muslims all across Pakistan celebrated Eid ul Adha on Sunday with religious ardour and zeal.

Prayers for the prosperity of the nation, especially given the country's economic situation, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, echoed in mosques throughout the country.



With celebrations in full swing, Eid prayers were followed by sacrifice of animals to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS).



Some areas were still recovering from the damage caused by rain in the past few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that rains are expected on all three days of Eid in Sindh and Balochistan.

Amid the festivities, the country also reported 502 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque, in Karachi, Pakistan July 10, 2022.

People gather as men with knives get ready to slaughter a camel in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan July 10, 2022.

Men control an animal to be slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan July 10, 2022.

A blacksmith sharpens a cleaver on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan July 9, 2022.

A man travels with a sacrificial animal in a rickshaw (tuk tuk) after he purchased it from a cattle market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan July 6, 2022.

A man checks the teeth of a sacrificial animal for sale at a cattle market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan July 7, 2022.

Afghan refugees embrace after Eidul Azha prayers at a mosque on the outskirts of Peshawar on Saturday. —AFP

People offer Eidul Azha prayers in Quetta on Saturday. — AFP

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier (centre L) receives sweets from Pakistan’s Rangers soldier (centre R) on the occasion of the Eidul Azha at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post. — AFP



