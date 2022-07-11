 
Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album

After winning the explosive defamatory trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has, once again, taken the internet by storm with his latest released songs from his upcoming album titled, 18, with musician Jeff Beck.

While Depp’s fans believe that he has seemingly criticized Heard in his new music album, the Aquaman actress is also getting support from her fans on social media, who slammed Depp for penning mean lyrics.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, wrote two songs. In a review of the record by The Sunday Times, lyrics from the album are revealed, one of which sees Depp singing, “I think you’ve said enough for one [expletive] night.”

The lyrics have sparked a wave of criticism by fans who defend Heard. On Twitter, many of them noted that Depp never refers to his ex-partner in a direct way in the songs, however, the lyrics and words in the song show the Rum Diary actress in a bad light.

The upcoming album 18, which is set to release on Friday, also features tracks including Midnight Walker, Death And Resurrection Show, Time, Sad Motherfuckin' Parade, Dont' Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder), Caroline No, Ooo Baby Baby, What's Going On, Let it Be Me and Stars.

