Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Insiders have just stepped forward to issue a word of warning against Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, and feel the Royal Family ‘should feel nervous’ over it all.



An inside source from the publishing world has brought this news to light.

They spoke of the ‘sensational’ factor of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admitted that the Royal Family ‘is right to be worried’, given everything that happened since Prince Harry’s childhood.

The insider spoke of the contents and potential consequences of the book in their interview with Page Six.

The source was quoted saying, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”