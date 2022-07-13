 
Margaret Atwood recently shared a cryptic post on social media with “I told you so” mug after the US Supreme Court reversed the long-held Roe v Wade decision last month.

Atwood is known for her dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale published in 1985. It depicted a fundamentalist, patriarchal and white-supremacist US where women had no rights at all.

On Monday, the Canadian author reacted to the US ruling on abortion rights as she posted a photo of herself holding a mug bearing the words, “I told you so” on social media.

“Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup,” she wrote in the caption.

Following this post, netizens hit back at the author for her witty message as one user said angrily, “You should reconsider this. It looks smug and celebratory at a time when millions of American women are terrified for the future. I really hope you're not this person.”

Another retorted, “My impending doom is not your viral tweet.’

Later, Atwood clarified her secret message on Tuesday, saying that people had been “misreading her post”.

“My goodness, some of you are good at misreading!” she remarked.

“To be clear: when Handmaid’s Tale came out in 85, there was disbelief. I thought a religious-right takeover was possible in the US, and was Crazy Margaret. Premature, but unfortunately too close. That doesn’t make me happy,” she added. 

See the tweet here:

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo


