Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

File Footage

Amber Heard’s fans slammed Doja Cat for mimicking the Aquaman star’s viral “my dog stepped on a bee” testimony.



The rapper, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, made fun of the 36-year-old actor’s testimony from the highly publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the Need to Know hit-maker talked about her puppy, who was stung by a bee, saying, “It’s honestly hella sad because like, she’s a puppy, my dog. And I’ve had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now.”

“And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee. 'And y'all know what time it is... y'all know what (expletive) time it is… you know what time it is!” she added.

She then mimicked Amber’s facial expressions while saying, “My dog stepped on a bee!”

The video was soon shared on Twitter, where Doja was heavily criticised by users for making fun of a sexual harassment testimony.

“Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard isn't funny and it never was when y'all did it months ago too,” one user wrote.

Another tweet read, “It doesn’t matter if you believe she’s lying or not, MAKING FUN OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT TESTIMONY WILL ALWAYS BE GROSS.”

“The fact that it was a trend on TikTok is the thing that pissed me the most out of that trial. That ppl had no shame making fun of that testimony,” the tweet added.

One user said, “The internet is very unserious. Turning Amber Heard's testimony into a TikTok sound is not only cruel but redundant as well.”

“Idc [I don't care] which side you are on, Doja Cat making fun of Amber Heard is disgusting, and if you don't see that you're a horrible person,” another chimed in.