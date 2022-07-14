 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Ryan Gosling got candid about his character ‘Ken’ in the upcoming movie Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Notebook star dished on how low life his character is in the much anticipated live-action adaptation.

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” the 41-year-old actor told the outlet referring to his upcoming movie The Gray Man.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” he added.

Gosling said that the film is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world as he joked that Mattel would “box him up” in case he reveals any more details.

“I have that ‘Ken-ergy’ that you can feel, obviously. I'm proud of that,” he said while insisting that he’s not offended by his action – thriller co-actor Chris Evans’ onscreen remarks that he’s “Ken-Doll.”

Further talking about the movie, Gosling jokingly said, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."

“Wait, what are we talking about?” he added.


