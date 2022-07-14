 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside
Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside 

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has been making headlines for his dating updates. A Star Is Born actor, who started his new relationship with Huma Abedin, was briefly seeing Glee star Dianna Agron.

Reports have confirmed that the American Sniper actor, 47, just ‘casually dated’ Agron, 36, before he moved on with Abedin.

“He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” a source told the US Weekly shortly after news broke of Cooper’s new relationship with the political aide, 45, on Wednesday.

The Family actress had been previously married to musician Winston Marshall before they parted ways in 2020.

Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that Abedin had been seeing the Hangover actor after they were introduced by their mutual friend Anna Wintour.

An insider revealed that the Vogue editor-in-chief “did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.”

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’
Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins

Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch
Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having another kid Tristan Thompson’s kid

Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having another kid Tristan Thompson’s kid
Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'not settled enough' to release memoir, has no 'anchor point'

Prince Harry 'not settled enough' to release memoir, has no 'anchor point'
Prince William 'afraid' Harry will 'leak' secret peace talks in Oprah 2.0: Expert

Prince William 'afraid' Harry will 'leak' secret peace talks in Oprah 2.0: Expert
Meghan, Harry 'only have each other' amid 'horrible tensions' from families

Meghan, Harry 'only have each other' amid 'horrible tensions' from families
Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'

Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'
Khloé Kardashian having baby no.2 with serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian having baby no.2 with serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson
Piers Morgan basks in rare success of Amber Heard, Tom Cruise bashing interview

Piers Morgan basks in rare success of Amber Heard, Tom Cruise bashing interview

Latest

view all