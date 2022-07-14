Traces of humans from 48,000 years ago found in Tuttybulak Cave of Kazakhstan

Traces of human life 48,000 years ago found in sacred caves of Kazakhstan. — AKI Press

In the Tuttybulak Cave on Mount Boraldai in Turkestan’s Baidibek District, Kazakhstan, traces of human life from nearly 48,000 years ago were found, reported AKI Press.

“We were exploring the cave in Kazakhstan with experts from the University of Tübingen in Germany,” said Zhaken Taimaganbetov, a researcher at the National Academy of Sciences and doctor of historical sciences.

“We have been working for a long time,” Taimaganbetov said.

He said that the team found many historical relics in the cave last year. Affter studying the ash they found, it was proved that people lived in the cave 48,000 years ago.

"We are still digging more to get more information."



Excavations began in 2017 when researchers found the remains of a bear and human teeth.

Researchers say that Tuttybulak is the first ever cave in the country where such traces were discovered.

The specimen will be further studied to specify their age and period.