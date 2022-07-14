 
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals 'embarrassing assumptions' about Ana de Armas

Never judge a book by its cover and this is what happened when Jamie Lee Curtis met Ana de Armas on the set of whodunit movie Knives Out in October 2018.

According to Insider, Jamie opened up about her “assumptions” for Ana as “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” because of her Cuban upbringing.

“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’” revealed the Freaky Friday star in a recent interview with Elle.

She went on to add, “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba that she had just arrived.”

Interestingly, the True Lies actress mentioned that after working with Ana, her perspective changed completely.

While gushing about Ana’s acting, the 63-year-old described her as a “curious soul” who loved to ask “a lot of questions”.

“She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take,” added Jamie. 

