Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

Visitors swim at the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. — Reuters

LIMASSOL: Cyprus has opened its first underwater archaeological park, offering visitors a glimpse of history at one of the eastern Mediterranean's best preserved ancient harbours.

The now-submerged harbour lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 BC and 294 BC when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between two sucessors of Alexander the Great.

It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, though experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either.

Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.