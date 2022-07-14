 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian not ready for baby while Pete Davidson wants to embrace fatherhood

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian is not ready for another baby right now after her beau Pete Davidson publically revealed his dream of becoming a father.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the reality TV star wants to focus on her legal career and her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with Kanye West.

"Kim has told friends she does not want another baby right now," the source told the media outlet.

"She is very focused on herself and her four children, working through coparenting issues and just having fun," the insider added.

"She wouldn't completely rule out surrogacy again- her mom had six children and family is everything to her- but she is already 41, and wants to focus on other things in her life," the publication stated.

The insider further said that the Skims founder is trying to figure out who she is as a single woman following her divorce with the rapper and seems "very content."

"She understands Pete wants to be a dad and would never deny him that opportunity, but her aspirations are more geared toward her legal work, her businesses and the kids.

"At some point the age difference could become too much for her and Pete, but right now they are just taking each day as it comes and enjoying being together."

Earlier, in sneak peak of his upcoming interview with Kevin Hart on Hart to Hart, Davidson revealed, “My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid.”

“That’s like my dream,” the former Saturday Night Live star added.


