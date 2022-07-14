 
Cardi B doesn't want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash

Cardi B revealed she wants her children, Kulture and Wave, to 'never feel comfortable' with their privileged lifestyle.

However, fans were quick to point out that the WAP hit-maker’s “actions don’t match her words” as she recently gifted her daughter $50K in cash as birthday present.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the rapper said of her kids, "They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid.'"

"They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets," the mother of two added.

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your (expletive) for it," the 29-year-old said.

Earlier, in a video shared by her husband Offset on their 4-year-old girl’s birthday, Kulture could be seen showing off money in her hand.

“What is that?” Offset asked her to which she replied, “A ticket!”

“A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say, 50!” the 30-year-old rapper added.

Reacting to Cardi B’s interview, several fans criticised her statement on Twitter as one user wrote, “Says the person who just handed her four year old $50k for her birthday.”

“Didn’t she gift her four year old a wad of cash? Actions don’t match the words,” another added.

