Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla revealed that Prince Charles approved of her photographs, captured by Kate Middleton, for the cover of Country Life magazine.

The 74-year-old, during an ITV documentary, sang praises for the Duchess of Cambridge’s skills despite being an amateur photographer.

"She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally…we had a lot of fun doing it,” she said.

“It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge.

"She’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn’t much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs, it was a lovely way of doing it,” Camilla added.

"This is the one I know that my husband approves of," she revealed.

"Catherine said if anything else needed to be done she would be happy to.

"If I can get over the fact looking at myself, I think they are very nice and just what is needed for Country Life."