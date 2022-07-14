 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
World Emoji Day: Which emojis are most used on Facebook in Pakistan?

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

A representational image. — Meta digital release
To mark World Emoji Day, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp would now allow users to react to messages and group chats with a full range of fun emoticons and skin tone selectors within conversations.

Earlier, users could only use six emojis to react to messages and group chats, which has now been changed to the full Emoji keyboard to make conversations livelier and fun, a statement released in this regard read.

Emojis come in handy during conversations, and some trends shed light on who we are in our digital lives, our likes and dislikes and the way we respond to life situations in digital communications. 

Pakistanis have also increased dependency on visual-based communication which led to a new vocabulary of emojis, GIFs, and camera-based messaging, which is making us more expressive than ever before.

In Pakistan, some emojis clearly remained the top favourites on Facebook, which include:

  • Face holding back tears
  • Face with peeking eye
  • Saluting face

It was also noted that Generation Z users, aged between 18-24 years, used the red heart most. They also use the emoji, face with tears of joy, heavy black hearts, thumbs up, and rolling on the floor laughing the most.

Meanwhile, millennials, aged 25-44 years old also preferred the red heart the most. Thumbs up and faces with tears of joy remained the second and third most favourites on their list.

Lastly, Generation X and Baby Boomers, aged 45 and above, we're no different in their choice of visual communication. They also preferred the ️red heart and thumbs up apart from the two hearts to convey their feelings.

New emoji dock on WhatsApp

Meta has expanded its emoji dock with new emojis in order to help people communicate with more nuance and range. Some of the new emojis popping in our conversations include:

