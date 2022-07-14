 
entertainment
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson kept their second baby a top secret: Here's why

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who are expecting their second baby, had been keeping the good news top secret for months.

The 38-year-old reality star is all set to give True Thompson a sibling, but she wasn't quite ready to share that with the world. 

On Wednesday, news broke that Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child via surrogate, after welcoming daughter True in 2018. 

However, a source told E! News that "Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety." 

It added: "She wanted to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's scandals and actions."

Kardashian's rep confirmed their child was conceived in November, adding, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian's shocking revelation about her second child with her serial cheater ex Tristan has sparked anger among her fans, as three months before conceiving his child with Khloe, the NBA star admitted he's father of Maralee's son as he had sex with her in March 2021.

