Tom Bower's bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date

Thursday Jul 14 2022
Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Tom Bowers bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography containing accounts from "insiders who have never spoken before" is due for release on July 21, 2022.

Notorious author Tom Bower's book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, has been described as one the Duchess "will be dreading".

In his interviews, Tom claimed Meghan "trampled on all those others on the way" and added that: "The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken."

Publicity material reads: "Tom Bower, Britain's leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the royal family. From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets and revenge."

Tom is famous in the UK for biographies that are relentlessly critical of their subjects, including one on Prince Charles, titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles in 2018.

The writer reportedly spent 12 months gathering information and speaking to both friends and enemies of Meghan - although has not worked with the Duchess herself. Bower, who has been described as "pulling no punches" previously said that it will "tell the truth" upon its release next week.

In 2021, Prince Harry unleashed a "tsunami of fear" in royal circles by revealing he was to release a tell-all book. tehre are speculations that The Duke of Sussex may drop more "explosive truth bombs" in the book - although a release date for the memoir has not yet been revealed

