Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child

Thursday Jul 14, 2022
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together.
Turner kept her pregnancy relatively low-key and has only been seen on a handful of occasions with her blossoming bump on display.
The celebrity couple's spokesperson told People: "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."
Sophie Turner and Joe Joe chose not to disclose their pregnancy until the final months, making a loved-up appearance at The Met Gala in New York.
The 26-year-old actress and American singer, 32, became parents for the first time in July 2020 after welcoming their first daughter, Willa.
Speaking about her second pregnancy, Sophie told a magazine: "We're so excited to be expanding the family, it's the best blessing ever."