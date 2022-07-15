 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fresh 'American accent' shocks fans: 'Moving away from royals'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Prince Harry fresh American accent shocks fans: Moving away from royals
Prince Harry fresh 'American accent' shocks fans: 'Moving away from royals'

Prince Harry has seemingly toned down his British accent for the sake of his American fans.

During a new advertising campaign for his mental health app Better Up, the Duke of Sussex seemed to have changed his accent.

According to Emma Serlin, the founder of the London Speech Workshop, this step of Harry shows that he is a man “of the people” than a royal.

She said: “Harry’s accent now sounds much more rounded and middle rather than upper class.

“In a classic Harry way, he’s doing what we know him to be - he’s the friendly prince, he’s charming, he connects with people. He is his mother’s son.

“He is now ‘of the people’ in a much more overt way. He has always toned the classic royal accent down and softened it, but previously he was much more aligned with the Royal Family.

“Now that Harry hardly ever sees the Royal Family - not only is he no longer aligned with them in the same way, but he also doesn’t spend time with them in the same way.

“So, he has adapted his accent to connect more with the people he is meeting and seeing every day, and the people around him.”

Fans on Twitter, however, called it “ironic” as Americans are really attracted to British accent.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’

Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’
Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare

Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare
The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report

The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report
Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break
Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35
Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood

Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood
Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare
Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview

Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview
Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian
Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’

Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures
‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

Latest

view all