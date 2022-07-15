 
world
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Reuters

Animals in Madrid Zoo chew on popsicles for heatwave relief

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 15, 2022

A panda bear eats a watermelon ice-cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022. — Reuters
A panda bear eats a watermelon ice-cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022. — Reuters

MADRID: With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) amid a searing heatwave in Spain, Madrid Zoo's top celebrity, Bing Xing the giant panda, enjoyed watermelon popsicles on Wednesday provided by keepers to keep him and other animals cool.

In addition to his daily ration of 50kg of fresh bamboo, Bing Xing, whose name means "star of ice", eagerly chewed on frozen fruit on a stick.

A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.— Reuters
A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.— Reuters

Predatory animals like lions or seals were offered popsicles made from beef or fish, depending on their diet. Zoo keepers also sprayed animals with water.

The peak of the heatwave was expected on Thursday, with parts of Spain already on red alert for extreme heat and several wildfires raging stoked by the high temperatures. 

More From World:

Are there signs of reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia?

Are there signs of reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil
Four Pakistani students studying at varsities in Kabul go missing

Four Pakistani students studying at varsities in Kabul go missing
Ukraine condemns deadly missile strike as war overshadows G20 meeting

Ukraine condemns deadly missile strike as war overshadows G20 meeting
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa quits; 'We are the real power' says protester

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa quits; 'We are the real power' says protester
Ukraine condemns Russia strike that killed 23 in 'ordinary, peaceful' city

Ukraine condemns Russia strike that killed 23 in 'ordinary, peaceful' city
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump passes away

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump passes away
Groom arrives at wedding mounted on brothers’ shoulders to save animals from being hurt

Groom arrives at wedding mounted on brothers’ shoulders to save animals from being hurt
Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official

Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official
Indian bride cancels wedding, says groom is 'too dark'

Indian bride cancels wedding, says groom is 'too dark'
WATCH: Woman jumps over restaurant's drive-through window to make burger for herself

WATCH: Woman jumps over restaurant's drive-through window to make burger for herself

Latest

view all