Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage

Taylor Swift appeared to have denied the rumours of her engagement with beau Joe Alwyn as she was spotted with her engagement ring in London.

The Bad Blood hit-maker was captured with her actor boyfriend taking a stroll out in the city while her engagement finger was free of any ring.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 32-year-old singer donned a grey vest top along with a blue shirt paired with dark denim shorts.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Swift completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses while she had her mask on and wore sneakers for her day out.

On the other hand, the Conversations with Friends star sported a pair of blue shorts with white shirt and trainers.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Last month, a source told The Sun that Swift and Alwyn have “actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends.”

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too,” the insider added.

