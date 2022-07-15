 
pakistan
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Did Hareem Shah and her husband get arrested in Turkey?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Syed Bilal Shah. — Instagram/@bilalshah428
Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Syed Bilal Shah. — Instagram/@bilalshah428

  • Reports say Hareem Shah and her husband were arrested while travelling to Muscat. 
  • Large amount of gold, foreign currency were recovered from couple. per reports. 
  • Hareem's family sources say she is currently in Turkey with husband and both are living happily married life.

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah, who usually makes headlines due to controversial reasons, refuted reports of being arrested in Turkey.

The reports were circulating on social media that Hareem, along with her husband Syed Bilal Shah, was arrested while travelling to Muscat. They also said that a large amount of gold and foreign currency were recovered from the couple. 

However, while talking to Geo.tv, sources close to Shah have denied any such developments.

Related items

Shah's family sources said that she is currently in Turkey with her husband and both are living a happily married life.

“They had no plans for going to Muscat in recent days, so there is no question of them being arrested at the airport," added the sources. 

More From Pakistan:

Anchorperson Imran Riaz offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Anchorperson Imran Riaz offloaded from Dubai-bound flight
28 arrested in connection with Karachi's Al-Asif Square riots: Sharjeel Memon

28 arrested in connection with Karachi's Al-Asif Square riots: Sharjeel Memon
Soldier martyred during ongoing recovery operation in Ziarat: ISPR

Soldier martyred during ongoing recovery operation in Ziarat: ISPR
Suleman Shahbaz declared proclaimed offender in multi-billion rupee money laundering case

Suleman Shahbaz declared proclaimed offender in multi-billion rupee money laundering case
PML-N vs PTI: What factors could shape the by-polls?

PML-N vs PTI: What factors could shape the by-polls?
Govt to launch crackdown against defamatory social media content

Govt to launch crackdown against defamatory social media content
Former Pakistan PM Khan faces popularity test in Punjab by-election

Former Pakistan PM Khan faces popularity test in Punjab by-election
Imran Riaz kept in 'cage' where civilised nations wouldn't even keep animals: Imran Khan

Imran Riaz kept in 'cage' where civilised nations wouldn't even keep animals: Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz promises nation relief when govt has 'financial cushion'

PM Shehbaz promises nation relief when govt has 'financial cushion'
Investigation officer suppressing key facts: lawyer of Dua Zahra's father

Investigation officer suppressing key facts: lawyer of Dua Zahra's father
Khawaja Asif says invoking Article 6 part of SC verdict

Khawaja Asif says invoking Article 6 part of SC verdict
Cabinet approves committee to mull filing treason reference against PTI leadership

Cabinet approves committee to mull filing treason reference against PTI leadership

Latest

view all