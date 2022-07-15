Did Hareem Shah and her husband get arrested in Turkey?

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah (L) and her husband Syed Bilal Shah. — Instagram/@bilalshah428

Reports say Hareem Shah and her husband were arrested while travelling to Muscat.

Large amount of gold, foreign currency were recovered from couple. per reports.

Hareem's family sources say she is currently in Turkey with husband and both are living happily married life.

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah, who usually makes headlines due to controversial reasons, refuted reports of being arrested in Turkey.

The reports were circulating on social media that Hareem, along with her husband Syed Bilal Shah, was arrested while travelling to Muscat. They also said that a large amount of gold and foreign currency were recovered from the couple.

However, while talking to Geo.tv, sources close to Shah have denied any such developments.

Shah's family sources said that she is currently in Turkey with her husband and both are living a happily married life.



“They had no plans for going to Muscat in recent days, so there is no question of them being arrested at the airport," added the sources.