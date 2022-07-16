Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

British actor Hugh Grant denied the reports that he would play Prince Andrew in a movie about the Duke of York.

He rejected a report by Deadline which said the actor was on shortlist to play the Queen's son in a film titled "Scoop".

"No I'm not. Never heard of it," Grant said on Twitter.

The upcoming film is about how the BBC obtained a bombshell interview with the Queen's second son.

Prince Andrew spoke about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the BBC interview.

According to Deadline, acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the screenplay for the film titled Scoop.

The news is likely to upset Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal privillages and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.