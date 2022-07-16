Video of Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral

Hollywood star Johnny Depp reunited with his attorney Camille Vasquez on his European tour on Monday.

Depp, who emerged victorious from a highly publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard with the help of his talented legal team, was seen smiling as he greeted Vasquez, 38, in a video, which has now taken the internet by storm.

Vasquez, 38, showed up at the Edward Scissorhands star’s musical gig in Prague. In the video, recorded by a concertgoer, she was seen excited to introduce Depp to her boyfriend, British businessman Edward Owen.





Depp, on the other hand, also appears overjoyed to meet his attorney’s new friend. He was seen giving Owen a handshake before embracing him.

As soon as the footage was shared online, fans flooded the comments section and praised the pair’s friendship. Many others wished that Depp and Vasquez should end up being together.

"This is such a beautiful video. This is what friendship looks like," one internet user wrote. "Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy... and free," added another.