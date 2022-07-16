 
business
Saturday Jul 16 2022
BDBusiness Desk

PIA, railways fares to be reduced by 10%: minister

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique. — Twitter/@KhSaad_Rafique
Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique. — Twitter/@KhSaad_Rafique

  • Fares have been slashed for the next 30 days.
  • Official notification to be issued tomorrow.
  • CAA will also urge private airlines to reduce their fares.

Following a reduction in prices of petroleum products, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday announced a 10% cut in plane and train fares.

Rafique, in a video message, announced that the Ministry of Railways has decided to lower fares from 5% to 10% as a result of the recent drop in the cost of petroleum products.

Fares have been reduced on the economy class of Pakistan Railways express train and both classes of all domestic flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for the next 30 days.

The minister revealed that the new prices will be effective from tomorrow (July 17) and an official notification in this regard will also be issued by tomorrow.

Rafique said that after this the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would also urge private airlines to reduce their fares.

He hoped that provincial governments would also urge local transporters to reduce their fares.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government has slashed the price of petrol by Rs18.50 per litre in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

With prices declining in the international market, the government decided to pass on the relief to people and, therefore, decided to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 per litre, respectively.

The new price of petrol will be Rs230.24 per litre while diesel will be available at Rs236 per litre. Meanwhile, petroleum levy has not been increased on any petroleum product.

