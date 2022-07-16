Prince Harry playing 'games' with silence to generate 'hype' for his book

Prince Harry might just be teasing admirers with no news ahead of the release of his memoir, says expert.

Royal writer Robert Jobson believes that silence from the Duke of Sussex over his memoir is his way to get publicity and generate hype.

He told MailPlus' Palace Confidential: "The official PR statement said it would be out in the last quarter of this year, and they made a big deal about that in the official press release.

"So I was surprised it wasn't on the list of upcoming publications.

"However, maybe they are just having some fun and games behind the scenes.

"They know they are going to bring the book out, the papers in New York know it is coming out.

"Maybe they are just going for a bit more publicity - that or they need to check with lawyers."



Speaking of the book, the author noted: "It won't be stuff from childhood. It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff.



"Who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario. I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems."