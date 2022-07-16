 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry playing 'games' with silence to generate 'hype' for his book

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Prince Harry playing games with silence to generate hype for his book
Prince Harry playing 'games' with silence to generate 'hype' for his book

Prince Harry might just be teasing admirers with no news ahead of the release of his memoir, says expert.

Royal writer Robert Jobson believes that silence from the Duke of Sussex over his memoir is his way to get publicity and generate hype.

He told MailPlus' Palace Confidential: "The official PR statement said it would be out in the last quarter of this year, and they made a big deal about that in the official press release.

"So I was surprised it wasn't on the list of upcoming publications.

"However, maybe they are just having some fun and games behind the scenes.

"They know they are going to bring the book out, the papers in New York know it is coming out.

"Maybe they are just going for a bit more publicity - that or they need to check with lawyers."

Speaking of the book, the author noted: "It won't be stuff from childhood. It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff.

"Who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario. I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'A-Z' things he intends to 'complain' about in new book

Prince Harry has 'A-Z' things he intends to 'complain' about in new book
Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’

Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’
Prince William becomes President with new environment role

Prince William becomes President with new environment role
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’
Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside

Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside
Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’

Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’
Elon Musk shares good news amid woes

Elon Musk shares good news amid woes
Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours

Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours
Video of Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral

Video of Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author
Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral

Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral
Prince George ‘forced to don royal armour’ already: ‘Poor kid’

Prince George ‘forced to don royal armour’ already: ‘Poor kid’

Latest

view all