PTI minister escapes police custody

Azad Kashmir Assembly member Maqbool Gujjar - fb/Maqbool Gujjar

Despite the ban on entering Punjab, where by-polls in 20 constituencies are scheduled tomorrow, Azad Kashmir Assembly member Maqbool Gujjar arrived in Lahore on Saturday, according to Geo News.

According to sources, Gujjar, a member of the PTI, was arrested and made to sign a government order.

Gujjar and SHO Atif also got into a spat, while police tried to arrest the minister.



"I am an Azad Kashmir minister, and I will not back down," Gujjar told SHO Atif.

The SHO instructed Gujjar to come with the police to the police station and stated that "we will discuss the rest there".

The sources said that the minister escaped police custody by sitting in a car and driving away from the scene.

Ban on PTI leaders

The Punjab government had barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar from entering the province, according to Geo News.

The Punjab government had issued an order prohibiting the leaders from entering the province on a concern that the ministers might cause unrest during by-elections on July 17 (Sunday).

According to the notice, PTI leaders are barred from entering Punjab from July 15 to July 18.



