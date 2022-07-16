 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI minister escapes police custody

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Azad Kashmir Assembly member Maqbool Gujjar - fb/Maqbool Gujjar
Azad Kashmir Assembly member Maqbool Gujjar - fb/Maqbool Gujjar

Despite the ban on entering Punjab, where by-polls in 20 constituencies are scheduled tomorrow, Azad Kashmir Assembly member Maqbool Gujjar arrived in Lahore on Saturday, according to Geo News.

According to sources, Gujjar, a member of the PTI, was arrested and made to sign a government order.

Related items

Gujjar and SHO Atif also got into a spat, while police tried to arrest the minister.

"I am an Azad Kashmir minister, and I will not back down," Gujjar told SHO Atif.

The SHO instructed Gujjar to come with the police to the police station and stated that "we will discuss the rest there".

The sources said that the minister escaped police custody by sitting in a car and driving away from the scene.

Ban on PTI leaders

The Punjab government had barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar from entering the province, according to Geo News.

The Punjab government had issued an order prohibiting the leaders from entering the province on a concern that the ministers might cause unrest during by-elections on July 17 (Sunday).

According to the notice, PTI leaders are barred from entering Punjab from July 15 to July 18.


More From Pakistan:

'Covid positive,' says Maryam Nawaz on Twitter

'Covid positive,' says Maryam Nawaz on Twitter
Sheikh Rasheed warns establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls

Sheikh Rasheed warns establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls
Met Office warns of heavy rainfall tonight in Karachi

Met Office warns of heavy rainfall tonight in Karachi
Credit belongs to those 'who strive valiantly': Imran Khan to team ahead of Punjab by-polls

Credit belongs to those 'who strive valiantly': Imran Khan to team ahead of Punjab by-polls
Bilal Kaka murder: Opposition parties condemn PPP, see ‘conspiracy’ ahead of LG polls

Bilal Kaka murder: Opposition parties condemn PPP, see ‘conspiracy’ ahead of LG polls
SHOs ordered to seize weapons in 4 Lahore constituencies

SHOs ordered to seize weapons in 4 Lahore constituencies
COVID-19 deaths hit double digits after 4.5 months

COVID-19 deaths hit double digits after 4.5 months
Jirga bans women from visiting tourist places in Bajaur

Jirga bans women from visiting tourist places in Bajaur
FIA sends notice to singer Salman Ahmed for criticising institutions on social media

FIA sends notice to singer Salman Ahmed for criticising institutions on social media
ECP rejects three petitions filed by PTI ahead of Punjab by-election

ECP rejects three petitions filed by PTI ahead of Punjab by-election

Latest

view all