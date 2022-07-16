Queen accused of ‘ignoring’ Lilibet: ‘Can’t help what Meghan, Harry do’

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of ‘showing arrogance’ in her meeting with Lilibet, allegedly.

This allegation has been made by a royal fan, underneath a social media post about the Queen wanting to “conserve” her strength for the Platinum Jubilee and only giving Lilibet, 15 minutes.

Us Weekly reported on the decision at the time and clarified, “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events.

The seemingly emotional Sussex fan accused the Queen of ‘arrogance’ and went as far as to claim that Lilibet “can’t help” what Prince Harry or Meghan Markle may do.

The fan, before concluding, even added that she should instead be treated as a “lovely grandchild regardless what our sons and daughters do.”