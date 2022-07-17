What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham locked a £1 million modeling contract with high street fashion label Superdry in November last year,

However, the fashion firm has now ended its multi-million euro deal with the 23-year-old celebrity, reported on Sunday.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of the former English football player David Beckham, was announced as the brand’s ambassador of Superdry eight months ago.

While the deal between Brooklyn and Superdry has come to an abrupt end, it has been reported that the brand has moved forward to find new stars to work with.

A spokesperson for Superdry told the media outlet that they had decided to axe their working relationship with Brooklyn.

"Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign.”

"We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."