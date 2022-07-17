 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

What happened to Brooklyn Beckhams £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside
What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham locked a £1 million modeling contract with high street fashion label Superdry in November last year,

However, the fashion firm has now ended its multi-million euro deal with the 23-year-old celebrity, reported on Sunday.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of the former English football player David Beckham, was announced as the brand’s ambassador of Superdry eight months ago.

While the deal between Brooklyn and Superdry has come to an abrupt end, it has been reported that the brand has moved forward to find new stars to work with.

A spokesperson for Superdry told the media outlet that they had decided to axe their working relationship with Brooklyn.

"Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign.”

"We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic

Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic
Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George

Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George
John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time

John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time
Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Duchess Camilla was enticed to 'go back to Charles' before wedding with Diana

Duchess Camilla was enticed to 'go back to Charles' before wedding with Diana
Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group

Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group
Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’
'Petrified' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private life ‘up for grabs’?

'Petrified' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private life ‘up for grabs’?

Adele gears up to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency gigs, report

Adele gears up to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency gigs, report

Latest

view all