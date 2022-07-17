 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

Model Sofia Richie showed off her incredible figure as she enjoyed a sunny boat trip with her fiancé Elliot Grainge at St Tropez on Saturday.

Lionel Richie's daughter, 23, put her golden tan on display as she sat on the boat.

Scott Disick's ex was looking smashing in a pair of patterned grey cargo pants and white one-shouldered crop top that showcased her toned stomach. While her lover Elliot rocked a grey baseball cap, and a dark T-shirt and matched his fiancée in a pair of black shades.

Sofia Richie's  blonde tresses were swept up inside a white sunhat to protect her from the sun. She cosied up to her fiancé, and shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun behind a pair of black sunglasses.

The couple later underwent wardrobe change, with Elliot ditching the hat and donning a white shirt, which he left partially unbuttoned.

Sofia put on a leggy display in pair of beige shorts and a black form-fitted top, with a cutout to show off an extra peek of skin. She scraped back her locks into an elegant bun, and sported a pair of white and gold dangly earrings.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham
Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’
Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’

Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’
Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George

Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George
Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'
Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Katy Perry is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures
Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?
Prince Harry’s Sussex brand ‘utterly humiliated’ by Queen

Prince Harry’s Sussex brand ‘utterly humiliated’ by Queen

Latest

view all