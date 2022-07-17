Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

Model Sofia Richie showed off her incredible figure as she enjoyed a sunny boat trip with her fiancé Elliot Grainge at St Tropez on Saturday.

Lionel Richie's daughter, 23, put her golden tan on display as she sat on the boat.

Scott Disick's ex was looking smashing in a pair of patterned grey cargo pants and white one-shouldered crop top that showcased her toned stomach. While her lover Elliot rocked a grey baseball cap, and a dark T-shirt and matched his fiancée in a pair of black shades.

Sofia Richie's blonde tresses were swept up inside a white sunhat to protect her from the sun. She cosied up to her fiancé, and shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun behind a pair of black sunglasses.

The couple later underwent wardrobe change, with Elliot ditching the hat and donning a white shirt, which he left partially unbuttoned.



Sofia put on a leggy display in pair of beige shorts and a black form-fitted top, with a cutout to show off an extra peek of skin. She scraped back her locks into an elegant bun, and sported a pair of white and gold dangly earrings.