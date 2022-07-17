Elon Musk makes important announcement about Steam integration

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Telsa's chief executive said the tech company is getting closer to integrating Valve’s Steam — as it eyes taking its in-car gaming platform to a whole new level.
Electrek reported that the tech company is heavily investing in integrating video games into its in-car entertainment system — as it might result in an increase in "games playable inside Tesla vehicles".
In response to a tweet this Saturday, Musk said: "We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month."
"The demonstration is likely going to involve some computing-demanding video games to show the gaming capacity inside Tesla vehicles," Electrek reported.