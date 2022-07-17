 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk makes important announcement about Steam integration

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US January 19, 2020. — Reuters
Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US January 19, 2020. — Reuters

Telsa's chief executive said the tech company is getting closer to integrating Valve’s Steam — as it eyes taking its in-car gaming platform to a whole new level.

Electrek reported that the tech company is heavily investing in integrating video games into its in-car entertainment system — as it might result in an increase in "games playable inside Tesla vehicles".

In response to a tweet this Saturday, Musk said: "We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month."

"The demonstration is likely going to involve some computing-demanding video games to show the gaming capacity inside Tesla vehicles," Electrek reported.

