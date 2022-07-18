 
health
COVID-19 in Pakistan kills another five people

People wearing masks walk in a busy market place. — AFP/File
  • Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops further to 2.42%.
  • Country reports only 492 COVID-19 cases overnight.
  • Number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan drops to 9,707.

A total of five more people suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the disease overnight in Pakistan, taking the country's total coronavirus death count to 30,445, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad's data showed Monday morning.

The country's COVID-19 positivity ratio, however, dropped further as only 492 people were found infected with the virus.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 20,361 samples, after which Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio was placed at 2.42% and the total coronavirus case count at 1,546,744.

Meanwhile, 957 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths and recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stands at 9,707.

However, 169 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

