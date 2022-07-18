 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
TDTech desk

Cyber alert: 'Beware' of these websites

By
TDTech desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw, on June 24, 2013. — Reuters
An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw, on June 24, 2013. — Reuters

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has issued a cyber alert, warning internet users to refrain from entering certain links.

The technology board, in a statement on Twitter, said that users should “beware” of phishing sites as they might contain malicious material.

“It is advised to beware from sites attracting users for giveaways and from opening such links containing malicious material. Always use verified authentic websites,” it said.

The NITB said that malicious actors are sending masqueraded links such as https://tinyurl5.ru/ to lure in citizens for free gif opportunities, etc.

“Users are advised not to open or click on such links,” it added.

Tech Target reported that a phishing website is a domain similar in name and appearance to an official website.

“They’re made in order to fool someone into believing it is legitimate,” it said.

