WATCH: Creepy pale creature caught on camera sends paranormal enthusiasts into frenzy

Screengrabs from viral video. — Twitter

A creepy pale figure moving in the backyard of a house in the United States caught on a CCTV camera sent paranormal activity enthusiasts into a frenzy after the video went viral on social media.



The video was initially shared on Twitter from an account named Paranormality Magazine, according to which the video was filmed in a house located near Moorhead, in the state of Kentucky.

It showed a slender human like figure moving on its two legs while being hunched in a chair-like position. The head, legs and hands of the figure could be clearly identified in the video.

NDTV resembled the creature to "human-like figures that caused a lot of destruction" in the movie Spectral.



Soon after being posted, the video sparked a debate with people wondering what this mysterious figure could actually be.

The 33-second video, reportedly shot on July 9, has garnered around half a million views and massive response.

"The question I have is, is this infrared? Because the pale creature would actually be dark colored (Dude in a black suit) and showing up white in that case. I know it's not your vid but things like that can reveal a lot of missed detail," a tweep commented.

"If this was taken with a security cam why is the camera moving like someone is holding it? Security cams are fixed and don't float around," said another.

At this question, a local firm that conducts paranormal research replied, "To answer why the camera is moving, you can see the reflection of the person recording this footage from their phone in the glass of the monitor... as to what it is, a recording or a recording degrade the quality of the original footage. No way to know what we're seeing."



