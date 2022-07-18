 
pakistan
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Earthquake in Islamabad, other KP cities

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

A Reuters file image of a Richter scale.
An earthquake struck Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. 

According to Geo News, aside from the federal capital, tremors were felt in several areas of North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, and surrounding areas.  Meanwhile, some places in Punjab also experienced the quake today, including Multan and its surrounding areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it measured a depth of 188 kilometres and its epicentre was 64km north of Wana in KP.

— The National Seismic Monitoring Centre
So far, no reports of any casualties have been received, the report said.

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the federal capital, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earthquake tremors were also felt in several other areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Malakand, Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar.

