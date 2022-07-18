 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

With new feature in iOS 16, the solution to photobombing is here

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

iPhones tap-and-lift feature seen on public beta of iOS 16. —Celso Bulgatti/CNET
iPhone's tap-and-lift feature seen on public beta of iOS 16. —Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Among many new features included in Apple's iOS 16, one feature will allow users to edit out "photobombers" from any picture, reported CNET.

At WWDC 2022, details about several new features were shared but many found this unnamed editing feature particularly interesting and unique.

The user will have to tap on the photo and hold on to the subject's image to separate it from the background.

Related items

The tap-and-lift picture concept is a part of Visual Lookup — a feature launched in iOS 15 that can identify objects in photos like pets or foods. It allowed users to cut out objects from PDFs and photos.

A senior from Apple demonstrated the tool on a photo of a dog. It was "lifted" out of the photo and dropped into text messages.

"It feels like magic," he remarked. 

According to Apple, an advanced machine-learning model and Apple's neural engine are used.

More From Sci-Tech:

Average person visits at least six suspicious websites a day

Average person visits at least six suspicious websites a day

Cyber alert: ‘Beware’ of these websites

Cyber alert: ‘Beware’ of these websites
Apple's new iPad multitasking system is ineffective, say tech experts

Apple's new iPad multitasking system is ineffective, say tech experts
Elon Musk makes important announcement about Steam integration

Elon Musk makes important announcement about Steam integration
Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter request for expedited trial

Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter request for expedited trial
Nokia's iconic Snake game turns 25

Nokia's iconic Snake game turns 25

NASA, Russian agency sign deal to share space station flights

NASA, Russian agency sign deal to share space station flights
Japan to introduce vertical 'nap boxes' for over-worked employees

Japan to introduce vertical 'nap boxes' for over-worked employees
Facebook to allow up to five profiles tied to one account

Facebook to allow up to five profiles tied to one account
WATCH: Researchers develop octopus-inspired glove that grabs objects underwater

WATCH: Researchers develop octopus-inspired glove that grabs objects underwater
'Like a beating heart': Astronomers pick radio signal from space

'Like a beating heart': Astronomers pick radio signal from space
Elon Musk tries to play down NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovery

Elon Musk tries to play down NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovery

Latest

view all