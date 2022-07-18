With new feature in iOS 16, the solution to photobombing is here

iPhone's tap-and-lift feature seen on public beta of iOS 16. —Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Among many new features included in Apple's iOS 16, one feature will allow users to edit out "photobombers" from any picture, reported CNET.

At WWDC 2022, details about several new features were shared but many found this unnamed editing feature particularly interesting and unique.

The user will have to tap on the photo and hold on to the subject's image to separate it from the background.

The tap-and-lift picture concept is a part of Visual Lookup — a feature launched in iOS 15 that can identify objects in photos like pets or foods. It allowed users to cut out objects from PDFs and photos.



A senior from Apple demonstrated the tool on a photo of a dog. It was "lifted" out of the photo and dropped into text messages.

"It feels like magic," he remarked.



According to Apple, an advanced machine-learning model and Apple's neural engine are used.