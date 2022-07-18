 
Monday Jul 18 2022
Average person visits at least six suspicious websites a day

Representational image of a woman holding a tablet, while its screen says warning, cyber attack. — Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann
A survey of 2,000 American adults reveals that the average person visits potentially harmful websites or social media accounts 6.5 times a day.

At the same time, 70% of those surveyed felt knowledgeable about cybersecurity, whereas only 39% knew that suspicious website can lead to malware and viruses.

“Whether browsing websites or apps, our results show less than 40% of people consider common security risks, with less than one-third keeping network intrusion (32%) and rogue mobile apps or software (31%) in mind,” said Josh Goodell, Vice President of Broadband Technology Management at AT&T, in a statement.

The poll also found that receiving emails from unknown senders is a common yet major cybersecurity threat.

Forty-eight per cent of the participants said they received an email from a stranger telling them to click on something, while 47%  said they received an email telling them they won sweepstakes or raffle they didn’t enter.

“Combining your own proactive security habits with an internet service provider that offers security features such as identity monitoring, malicious site blocking and anti-virus scanning can help protect you against potential threats and provide peace of mind for your overall connected experience,” Goodell said.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

