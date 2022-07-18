 
Monday Jul 18 2022
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to her late mother Princess Diana as he delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex recalled a photo of Diana and Mandela taken in 1997 that is "on my wall and in my heart every day" that was given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even," the Queen's grandson said.

The 38-year-old royal said. "The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

He continued that Mandela was also "beaming" despite all the hardships he endured.

"Those of us not fortunate to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy, the letters he wrote alone in his prison cell, the speeches he delivered to his people and those incredible shirts that he sported," Harry sad.

"[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him," Harry said. "Not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world — no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them."

