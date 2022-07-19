 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP
Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP

  • A total of 60 people have been injured while over 3,000 houses have been destroyed as rains lash Balochistan.
  • Most affected district is Washuk, where rains left 2,080 houses and 550 kilometres of roads broken.
  • 706 cattle die, 1,800 solar panels and 197,900 acres of agricultural land suffers losses.

The death toll from monsoon rains in Balochistan rose to 82 after seven more people died as the torrential rains continued to pound parts of the province, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Over 3,000 houses have been left devastated.

A report issued by Balochistan's provincial disaster management authority stated that 60 others have been injured during the rains, 2,536 houses have been completely destroyed while 592 have been partially affected.

The most destruction has been caused by the rains in District Washuk, where 2,080 houses and 550 kilometres of road have been broken.

Related items

Moreover, 706 cattle have died, 1,800 solar panels and 197,900 acres of agricultural land has suffered a loss.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed District Panjgur, causing the low-lying areas in the district to be inundated and over 100 houses wrecked. Besides, four people drowned due to flooding in Sordo and Marri Abad. Two of the bodies were taken out, while a search for the other two was underway

In Turbat and Khushab, power supply has been suspended for the last two days due to the collapse of electricity towers.

More From Pakistan:

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial
Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province

Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province
Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom
Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold

Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold
Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit

Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit
PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case

PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case
Toll mounts to 23 after boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus River

Toll mounts to 23 after boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus River

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths
IMF ready for talks with caretaker government

IMF ready for talks with caretaker government
Why did PML-N suffer defeat in Punjab by-polls?

Why did PML-N suffer defeat in Punjab by-polls?
PML-N decides not to hold snap polls after PTI triumph in Punjab

PML-N decides not to hold snap polls after PTI triumph in Punjab
Foreign secretary stresses importance of de-freezing Afghanistan’s foreign reserves

Foreign secretary stresses importance of de-freezing Afghanistan’s foreign reserves

Latest

view all