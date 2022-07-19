Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven

Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP

A total of 60 people have been injured while over 3,000 houses have been destroyed as rains lash Balochistan.

Most affected district is Washuk, where rains left 2,080 houses and 550 kilometres of roads broken.

706 cattle die, 1,800 solar panels and 197,900 acres of agricultural land suffers losses.

The death toll from monsoon rains in Balochistan rose to 82 after seven more people died as the torrential rains continued to pound parts of the province, Geo News reported Tuesday.

A report issued by Balochistan's provincial disaster management authority stated that 60 others have been injured during the rains, 2,536 houses have been completely destroyed while 592 have been partially affected.

Moreover, 706 cattle have died, 1,800 solar panels and 197,900 acres of agricultural land has suffered a loss.



Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed District Panjgur, causing the low-lying areas in the district to be inundated and over 100 houses wrecked. Besides, four people drowned due to flooding in Sordo and Marri Abad. Two of the bodies were taken out, while a search for the other two was underway

In Turbat and Khushab, power supply has been suspended for the last two days due to the collapse of electricity towers.