Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Meghan Markle could not contain her aggression during an unfortunate event at her first royal trip with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their first Australia trip in 2018, were particular about recreating the legacy of Princess Diana's trip in the same country years ago.

On one of the days of their trip, Meghan is said to have lost her temper after which she engaged in an 'abrasive' gesture against the female staff.

Author Tom Bower writes: "Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.

"According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.

"Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet.

Meghan was later accused of 'bullying' the royal staffers- a claim her lawyers have vehemently denied.

