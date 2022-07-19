 
Drew Barrymore melts hearts online with her joyful ‘rainy’ video: Watch

Drew Barrymore fans were stunned to see the actress “twirling” and “happily” dancing in the rain.

The Charlie's Angels star took to Instagram this week to post a joyful video in which she could be seen rejoicing in the courtyard of her apartment in a downpour.

In a short clip, the 47-year-old seemingly brought her inner child out while she laughed and squealed “Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!”

In no time, the post garnered more than 500k likes on photo-sharing app.

Paris Hilton reacted to the video with heart-eye emoji.

Jay Shetty wrote, “Love this.”

Even fans adored the actress’ high spirits as one said, “Don't ever change Drew, I hope one day I can meet you and we can be silly in the rain together!”

“Your spirit is showing. Love that you show it to the world,” added other user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Barrymore currently hosts The Drew Barrymore Show, a daytime talk show that has been renewed for a third season.

