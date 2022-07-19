 
pakistan
Rasool Dawar

KP Assembly passes bill placing ban on use of plastic bags

Rasool Dawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly places a ban on plastic bags. — AFP/File
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passes Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2022.
  • There will be ban on manufacture, import, [...] transportation, supply and usage on plastic bags.
  • Manufacturers, wholesale dealers, retailers to ensure disposal of plastic bags within six months.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed the Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2022, putting a ban on all types of plastic bags.  

According to the bill, there will be a ban on the manufacture, import, purchase, sale, storage, distribution, transportation, supply, and usage of all types of plastic bags. 

The bill said that the manufacturers, wholesale dealers, and retailers will ensure the disposal of the existing stock of plastic bags within six months, which will be seized after the given time. 

All licenses and permits issued for the manufacture, delivery, and sale of plastic bags have been cancelled and the holders of the said license would not be allowed to carry on the business of the banned plastic products.

The bill stated that those who fail to comply shall be punished with a fine of up to Rs500,000, while those who continue to violate the orders shall be liable to imprisonment which may extend to one month.

Under the bill, the special magistrate has the authority to take action against the people guilty of prohibition.

