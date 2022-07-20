Why has govt suspended ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar' housing project?

Former prime minister Imran Khan had approved Rs100 billion for the 'Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar' initiative. Photo: AFP

The federal government has temporarily suspended the Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar’ housing scheme — an initiative started by the ex-prime minister Imran Khan-led government — in a bid to launch the project anew, Geo News reported.



Former prime minister Imran Khan had approved Rs100 billion for the 'Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar' initiative.

A couple of days earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government was re-shaping the scheme and no one will lose their money.

According to the finance ministry, the scheme has been halted due to the changing situation of the economy and to determine new targets.

The finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are working on the re-development of the scheme.

Keeping the concerns of investors in mind, the finance ministry assured that after re-structuring, the scheme investments that have already been made will remain protected.

