Wednesday Jul 20 2022
British Prince Harry told 'Americans do not like foreign interference' in business

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Prince Harry is mercilessly told his place as a 'foreigner' in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who talked about 'assault' on 'freedom' and 'democracy' in his Monday speech at the UN, is told to 'stop mouthing off about American politics'.

Spectator's Washington editor Amber Athey writes: "Prince Harry, who only lives here because his wife dreams of doing animated voiceovers for Netflix, routinely opines on our Constitution with all of the British pomposity that led to the Revolutionary War.

"Newsflash: Americans do not like it when foreigners tell us what to do or how we should feel.

"And yet Prince Harry (do I even have to use his title anymore?) is too arrogant and lacking in self awareness to sit down and shut up," she mocked.

