BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS, the South Korean music sensation was formally appointed as an honorary public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, on Tuesday.

The appointment ceremony was held in Busan. According to a press release from the Busan Metropolitan City, the event was attended by all BTS members, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, co-chair of the 2030 Busan World Expo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Choi Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-Joon, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-Won.

Kim Nam-Joon even delivered a speech on behalf of the members and said, “It‘s a true honor that BTS has been appointed as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo. We will do our best to make the bid successful."

"Starting with the global concert in Busan set for October, we will strive earnestly to support the bidding and contribute to spreading South Korea’s beautiful culture around the world. Again, we ask for everyone‘s love, attention, and support for the Expo."

BTS shared pictures from the ceremony on their official Twitter account.

"We are BTS, the PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo," read the tweet.

The World Expo is held every five years and attracts millions of visitors to the host city during its six-month duration. The last World Expo was held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, in Dubai after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.